Home States Tamil Nadu

Botched up injection: Needle gets stuck in Sirkazhi woman’s body for 14 days

K Parvathi (54), a widow in Sirkazhi, had gone to a PHC on November 9 seeking treatment for fever and was given an injection.

Published: 23rd November 2019 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 06:25 PM   |  A+A-

X-ray showing the needle body | EXPRESS

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: A day after a Madurai woman was treated for a suture needle that got stuck in her pelvic bone, an elderly woman in Nagapattinam was on Friday rushed to the Tiruvarur GH to remove portion of a needle that has been stuck in her hip for over two weeks.

K Parvathi (54), a widow in Sirkazhi, had gone to a PHC on November 9 seeking treatment for fever and was given an injection. Allegedly, it was botched and doctors told her to visit Sirkazhi GH because the needle broke and was stuck in her hip. She went to the GH, where a digital X-ray was taken. She returned home as no needle was detected. It is not clear who checked the X-ray and ruled out the presence of the needle. Parvathi did not get the x-ray film as she was asked to pay Rs 20.

According to her son K Thirugnanasambandhamoorthy, officials from the GH visited them on November 13 and requested Parvathi to come for a  check-up. A second x-ray was taken and it revealed the needle had gone deep inside her body. The needle is about 21 mm in length and 1.2 mm in diameter. Since it could only be removed surgically, she was advised to go to Rajah Muthiah Medical College in Chidambaram or any other advanced hospital for surgery.

Parvathi, sources said, did not opt for surgery as she could not afford it. Her husband Kumar died a few years ago and she lives with her son, an autorickshaw driver. On Thursday, Parvathi approached Sirkazhi GH and told the doctors she did not seek advanced medical help and that the needle was causing pain. As they allegedly refused, she sought media intervention. 

As news spread, Health Services officials sent Parvathi along with a doctor and two staff nurses to Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital on Friday.

Block medical officer told TNIE, “We could not treat her at  Sirkazhi GH as we do not have experts to perform the complicated surgery. The surgery would most likely be performed on Friday night or Saturday morning. There could have been better communication between all those concerned.”

The issue raises a few questions: who examined the first X-ray at Sirkazhi GH and informed Parvathi that nothing was wrong. Officials did not disclose to TNIE whether it was a doctor or X-ray technician. 

Officials claimed they could have helped had Parvathi followed up with them, but it is learnt that they had not arranged for transport sooner even after knowing the needle was present in Parvathi’s body after the second x-ray. Another question is the quality of syringes being used in PHCs. Officials said they had taken steps to check stock available at that particular PHC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
botched up injection needle in body Sirkazhi
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp