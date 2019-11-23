Home States Tamil Nadu

Dreams of 24 orphan students take flight as 'Raindrops' NGO takes them on a field trip

Raindrops, a Chennai-based social organisation organised the trip after a recent survey they conducted revealed that many children desired to fly on an aircraft at least once in their lifetime.

Students at the airport.

Students at the airport. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Ever since mankind laid eyes on birds, flying had been a dream for many. It was fulfilled in the 20th century and now it seems ordinary to take a flight to the nearest city.

With aeroplanes dotting the sky more often these days, it was natural that S Kayalvizhi, a class VI student from Chennai was captivated by it.

But her dream of travelling in an aeroplane remained unfulfilled. Until now that is, for she just flew from Chennai to Coimbatore on a metal bird with 24 other students, on Friday.

Raindrops, a Chennai-based social organisation organised the trip after a recent survey they conducted revealed that many children desired to fly on an aircraft at least once in their lifetime.

Hence, the organisation took 25 orphan students on a trip to Coimbatore and also showed them around iconic places in the city.

The children were from four different orphanages in Chennai and among them was a visually-challenged girl and a transgender.

"The first-hand experience on a flight was really amazing. An air hostess provided us with instructions that we had to follow during the journey. They also told us to fasten our seatbelts and asked us to never unclip till we reached Coimbatore," said an elated Kayalvizhi.

For S Manoj, a class XI student, the experience was equally exciting. "I had a strange feeling in my stomach when the flight took off. The whole city appeared to be very small from the sky and to watch that was very pleasant indeed."

After landing at the Coimbatore International Airport, the children were taken to Park Institutions in Karumathampatti for a campus tour, where they were guided on higher education opportunities.

Motivational speeches and entertainment were also provided there. Later that day, they visited the GD Naidu Museum and the Isha Yoga Foundation.

Raindrops' Founder and Creative Head Aravind Jayabal said, "The journey helps fulfil the children's dream of flying in an aircraft. The first edition of the initiative was organised three years ago and the children were taken to Madurai then."

Music director A R Reihana and playback singer Velmurugan accompanied the children during the journey, the expenses of which were borne by VGP World Tamil Sangam, Park Institutions and Hotel Annapoorna.

