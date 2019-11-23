Hello, 21st century: Bund of misery for Dalit residents of Allithurai

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Fear gripped 57 Dalit families as a portion of a canal passing by their area began to overflow on Friday. Caste Hindus had diverted water in the Uyyakondan canal, and if rains intensify in the next few days, all our land will get inundated, Dalit residents of Vinayakapuram at Allithurai alleged.



“Every year, they (caste Hindus) build a bund in the canal portion on their land to avoid flooding in their locality. This diverts the flow to our area, sometimes resulting in heavy waterlogging. Even officials are supporting them,” Shakthivel, a Dalit, said.

The government allotted us this place in 1976. We hoped to lead a peaceful life here but have been continuously troubled by the caste Hindus, rued Balakrishnan, another resident. “Their activities go unquestioned as they enjoy the support of authorities. With no one to speak for us, we can only suffer in silence,” he added.

Further, the Dalits alleged that officials were not maintaining the canal portion in their area. “The overflowing canal also exacerbates the mosquito menace in our area, but officials are not bothered,” said Arumugam.

Fed up with the situation, some residents had tried to move to other areas. “Most people would not give us a house when they come to know that we are from Vinayakapuram,” alleged a senior citizen.



Panchayat officials, however, dismissed the charges and said it was they who constructed the temporary bund. “We built the bund to avoid waterlogging in Shakthi Nagar, Roja Nagar, Ezhil Avenue, Balaji Nagar and other areas. This apart, the excess water is flowing towards the vacant land under panchayat control in Vinayakapuram,” said Athavathur panchayat secretary Balasubramaniam.

The residents dismissed the panchayat secretary’s claims. “We wonder if the officials are waiting for water inundate a small vacant portion in our colony. We use that portion of land for passage, and hence we do not know how they can make such a claim and ignore our plight,” a resident said.