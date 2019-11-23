Home States Tamil Nadu

Hello, 21st century: Bund of misery for Dalit residents of Allithurai

This diverts the flow to our area, sometimes resulting in heavy waterlogging. Even officials are supporting them,” Shakthivel, a Dalit, said.

Published: 23rd November 2019 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

The Dalits allege that officials were not maintaining the canal portion in their area.

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Fear gripped 57 Dalit families as a portion of a canal passing by their area began to overflow on Friday. Caste Hindus had diverted water in the Uyyakondan canal, and if rains intensify in the next few days, all our land will get inundated, Dalit residents of Vinayakapuram at Allithurai alleged.

“Every year, they (caste Hindus) build a bund in the canal portion on their land to avoid flooding in their locality. This diverts the flow to our area, sometimes resulting in heavy waterlogging. Even officials are supporting them,” Shakthivel, a Dalit, said.

The government allotted us this place in 1976. We hoped to lead a peaceful life here but have been continuously troubled by the caste Hindus, rued Balakrishnan, another resident. “Their activities go unquestioned as they enjoy the support of authorities. With no one to speak for us, we can only suffer in silence,” he added.

Further, the Dalits alleged that officials were not maintaining the canal portion in their area. “The overflowing canal also exacerbates the mosquito menace in our area, but officials are not bothered,” said Arumugam. 

Fed up with the situation, some residents had tried to move to other areas. “Most people would not give us a house when they come to know that we are from Vinayakapuram,” alleged a senior citizen. 

Panchayat officials, however, dismissed the charges and said it was they who constructed the temporary bund. “We built the bund to avoid waterlogging in Shakthi Nagar, Roja Nagar, Ezhil Avenue, Balaji Nagar and other areas. This apart, the excess water is flowing towards the vacant land under panchayat control in Vinayakapuram,” said Athavathur panchayat secretary Balasubramaniam. 

The residents dismissed the panchayat secretary’s claims. “We wonder if the officials are waiting for water inundate a small vacant portion in our colony. We use that portion of land for passage, and hence we do not know how they can make such a claim and ignore our plight,” a resident said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dalit families Caste discrimination
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp