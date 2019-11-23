Mother, child attempts to self-immolate before Salem collectorate seeking action against doctor

By Express News Service

SALEM: A 25-year-old woman on Friday tried to allegedly set ablaze herself and her 11-month-old child before Salem Collectorate seeking action against a doctor, who allegedly caused injuries to the woman's husband in an accident early this month.

According to Kondalampatti police, Manikandan (26), a resident of Kakkan Colony near Mallamooppampatti here and wife Thenmozhi (25) had an 11-month-old son.

On 5th November, when Manikandan was heading home on his bike, a car allegedly driven by a woman doctor hit his bike in Ariyanoor.

Manikandan who sustained serious injuries was discharged from a private hospital after treatment. The police registered a case regarding the accident.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Thenmozhi along with her family members reached the Collectorate to submit a petition seeking action against the woman doctor.

Unexpectedly, Thenmozhi poured kerosene over her and her son and allegedly attempted to commit suicide.

Police stationed in the district headquarters foiled her attempts. Speaking to media persons, Thenmozhi said that the woman doctor who drove the car was allegedly in an inebriated stage.

"Kondalampatti police received Rs 5,000 as bribe from us to register FIR and investigate the case. After we submitted a complaint in this regard to higher officials, Kondalampatti police summoned us to the station and made us wait for the whole day," Thenmozhi alleged.

The police asked us to reach out to the court and informed that they cannot take action against wealthy people, she added.

Thenmozhi sought the Collector's intervention to direct police officials to register a case against the doctor.

However, Kondalampatti police denied the allegations and told TNIE that the woman doctor was not in an inebriated stage at the time of the accident.

"It was Manikandan who was drunk. We registered a case after thorough inquiry. But some people behind the victim's family are allegedly directing them to spread false claims," a police official said.