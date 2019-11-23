‘Not a slave, BJP alliance brought 6 medical colleges’

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TENKASI: Silencing the critics of AIADMK, especially DMK, which accused the governing party of playing second fiddle to BJP-led government at the Centre, Chief Minister Palaniswami said that it was only because of the good relation that the State was able to bring six medical colleges and several other welfare schemes to Tamil Nadu.

During the inauguration of the new Tenkasi district, Palaniswami said that the six medical colleges could produce 900 doctors a year. “This could be achieved only by having good relation with the BJP. We are not slaves to the Centre, as said by DMK leaders,” he said and took a dig at the opposition party, claiming that the DMK leaders were actually acting like slaves of the previous Congress government in order to occupy cabinet posts,” he said.

DMK slammed

Accusing the DMK President MK Stalin of trying to stop the local body elections, the chief minister said the election in the five newly-created districts would be conducted based on the ward delimitation carried out in 2018. “The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) is taking necessary steps to conduct local body election soon. The commission authorities are holding meetings with the district collectors and are giving instructions to them. There is no link between the elections and the creation of new districts,” he said.

On the ordinance promulgated for holding indirect elections to the post of mayors and the chairman of municipalities, Palaniswami claimed that even the DMK government had changed the direct election as an indirect one earlier.

“In 1996, Karunanidhi-led DMK government, for the first time, changed the indirect election as the direct election for these posts to make MK Stalin a mayor. They had introduced a law to elect mayors and chairperson of municipalities and towns indirectly. However, in 2006 the DMK government had again changed direct election as indirect one,” he added.

“Introducing the law for indirect election in the assembly in 2006, Stalin said that people’s welfare resolutions could not be passed in the council if the mayor post is filled by direct election as the councillors would be from different parties. Stalin also cited Gujarat and Assam as examples,” he recalled.

Rs 12 cr for museum

The chief minister also said that a museum for displaying 6,820 artefacts unearthed from the Keezhadi archaeological site will be constructed at a total cost of `12 crore in Thirupuvanam taluk.