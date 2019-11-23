Home States Tamil Nadu

Notice issued to 141 brick kilns for causing pollution in Coimbatore's Thadagam valley

The Board has also sought a reply from all brick kilns within 15 days; failure to do so would result in the suspension of power supply and subsequent closure of the unit.
 

Published: 23rd November 2019 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

brick kilns, bricks

Image of a brick kilns used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Days after the Collector issued a notice to 141 brick kilns in the Thadagam valley for functioning without an appropriate permit, the office of the Coimbatore North district environment engineer of Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has issued a notice to brick kilns for causing pollution in the valley.
 
In a show-cause notice, the Board has asked why it should not take penal action under sections 25 and 33(a) of The Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act against the units for functioning in a prohibited area without valid consent from TNPCB.

While section 25 handles restrictions on new outlets and discharges, section 33(a) provides the government body power to take action against erring establishments (closure or regulation of operation or water/electricity/other services).

Coimbatore North District Environmental Engineer Jayalakshmi said that an inspection in the Thadagam valley -- based on the complaints received from the public -- revealed that many units were functioning without a permit from the TNPCB.

As per section 21 of The Water Act, no person shall, without the previous consent of the State Board, establish or operate any industrial plant in an air pollution control area, she pointed out.

Brick kiln units found violating this rule are punishable under section 37 of the Act, with imprisonment for 18 months to six years with a fine, she said.

Non-receipt of reply within the prescribed period will be construed as they having no satisfactory explanation to offer for the contravention and action will be taken accordingly, she added.

