Officials of no help, Dalit’s body taken to graveyard through new route

Vignesh V By

Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: After waiting for over 24 hours because caste Hindus in the area denied them passage, Dalits of Manalur Village near Madurai took Kandiban’s dead body through an alternative route to the graveyard on Friday evening.

The group had tried to take the dead body through the Nadu Street on Thursday, but were denied access by caste Hindus, who claimed it would ‘pollute’ the Sangili Karuppu temple there.

A relative of Kandiban moved the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, seeking police protection to take the body through the Nadu Street. However, when the case came up for hearing on Friday, the police suggested taking an alternative route, citing law and order situation in the village.

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan, who heard the case, passed an interim order to carry the body through an alternative route -- Mela Street.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police, Manamadurai and Tahsildar, Thirupuvanam have been asked to submit a report.

Kandiban’s family was neither happy with the official action, nor with the court decision.

“It’s, however, three days since he died. We can’t keep him like this any longer. The primary task now is to carry out his final rites,” said a relative.

On Friday evening, with police protection, the body was carried to the graveyard through Mela Street.

Though it’s unlawful to deny right of entry for any person to a public place based on caste, the authorities have not booked any caste Hindu from Manalur Village.