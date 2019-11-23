Suspected Maoist detained under NSA, lawyers unconvinced

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Suspected Maoist Deepak was detained under the National Security Act, as per the order of the Collector, on Friday. The order was issued after the police requested the same. However, lawyers who met with the prisoner claimed that there were discrepancies in the police’s version of events.

The order copy will be served to Deepak at the Coimbatore Central Prison by Deputy Superintendent of Police Mani, said Superintendent of Police Sujith Kumar. It was Mani, the investigating officer, who had sent the case report to the collector and requested that Deepak be detained under the NSA Act.

Meanwhile, Principal District Judge Sakthivel has ordered for Deepak’s judicial custody to be extended till December 6. A team of advocates — Bhavani B Mohan, S Sathiyabalan and Raja — were allowed to meet Deepak in prison on Friday evening. Addressing the media after the visit, the lawyers pointed out that they had been kept from meeting with Deepak, despite the permit from the local court. Then, Sathiyabalan filed a contempt of court petition at the Madras High Court. With the court’s permission, they were allowed to meet Deepak on Thursday night and Friday, they explained.

Lawyers question claims

“In the petition submitted to detain Deepak under the NSA Act, the police have mentioned that he had filed a bail petition before the court. How can a person incarcerated, unable to walk, and not allowed to talk to or meet anyone, file a bail petition himself?” they asked, questioning the veracity of the report. Adding to the accusations, Bhavani Mohan said, “We suspect that the police are trying to send him to Chhattisgarh to frame him in the case.”

Chhattisgarh police take over

On Friday night, Chhattisgarh police took Deepak into custody. He will be taken to Hyderabad by flight; from there, he would be taken to Sukma district by road.