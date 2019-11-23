Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu woman accidentally gives away gold ornaments worth Rs 5 lakh to scrap dealer

A resident of Vignesh nagar in Rasipuram, Kaladevi, sold her old newspaper, notebooks, plastics discard to a scrap collector before she realised she had kept gold ornaments with the papers.

gold, jewellery, ornaments

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: Remember the times, when people used to sell old newspapers, vehemently bargaining with scrap dealers, even for a paltry sum? Here, a woman got carried away so much for the loose change that she accidentally parted with 15 sovereigns of gold jewellery worth about Rs 5 lakh to the scrap dealer, which he accepted gratefully.

A resident of Vignesh Nagar in Rasipuram, Kaladevi (45), sold her old newspaper, notebooks, plastics discard to a scrap collector on Wednesday. After the man left her house, Kaladevi realised that she had kept gold ornaments with the papers, which she sold to the dealer.

Despite her continuous efforts, she could not find the man. Following this, Kaladevi lodged a complaint at the Rasipuram police, who scrutinised CCTV camera footage of the area and found the man.

Sources in the Police Department identified the man as Selvaraj (55) from Salem. When the police inquired, Selvaraj said there were gold ornaments inside the newspapers, which he had collected from Kaladevi's house.

He handed over the ornaments on Thursday.

Kaladevi also gave a prize of Rs 10,000 cash to the scrap collector for returning her ornaments.  

