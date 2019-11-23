‘Work together to boost industrial culture’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Government, industry and trade unions have to work together to encourage an industrial culture that promotes and strengthens the spirit of competitiveness and growth, said R Venkatanarayanan, president, corporate services, Rane Group, on Friday.

While delivering the inaugural address at the conference on ‘Industrial relations on crossroads’ by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) TN State Council, Venkatanarayanan said it is important to be inclusive, which is carrying all stakeholders along, in addressing expectations of the multi-generational workforce. “The foundation for stable industrial relations and harmony is to be built on the fundamental principles of co-operation, collaboration, mutual trust and transparency,” he said.

Speaking at the event,T R Kesavan, group president (corporate relations and alliances),TAFE Limited, said of late,Tamil Nadu is facing a series of industrial disputes in form of gherao, strikes and lockouts, which affects the brand image, business of the organization and affects the employees’ morale also.