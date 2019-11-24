Home States Tamil Nadu

Botched up injection: Needle removed from Sirkazhi woman's body after two weeks

K Parvathi had gone to a PHC on November for fever and was given an injected which got stuck in her hip. 

Doctors of Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital who performed the surgery.

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: After an hour-long surgery, a team of surgeons in Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital removed a suture needle that got stuck in Sirkazhi woman's pelvic bone for 14 days.

K Parvathi (54) had gone to a PHC on November for fever and was given an injection.

After identifying that the injection was botched, the doctors told her to visit Sirkazhi General Hospital.

When Parvati showed them her X-ray reports, they told her there wasn't a thing to worry about.

Later, the staff visited her house and requested her to come for a check up on November 13.

After the second X-ray, the doctors found that the needle had penetrated deeper and had asked her to get it removed in a medical college hospital.

As it could be only removed surgically, she was advised to go to Rajah Muthaiah Medical College in Chidambaram or any advanced hospital for surgery.

Sources said that she did not opt for surgery as she could not afford it. But on Saturday, she finally got the needle removed at Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital.

