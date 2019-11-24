Can the Right to Worship be curtailed?

Siva Sekaran By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Constitutionally protected right to free worship can be regulated in the event of a law and order situation. However, citizens cannot be exposed to any such ‘dangerous social life’, that may unnecessarily interrupt their peaceful living, the Madras High Court has ruled. Nonetheless, the right to worship being totally curtailed may be excessive to the rule of regulation, it said.

The first bench, comprising Chief Justice AP Sahi and Justice Subramonium Prasad, gave the ruling while disposing an appeal filed by Varadaraj, who challenged a recent court order upholding the decision of local officials, to not conduct temple festival in Naranamangalapuram Village of Perambalur, citing imminent threat of clashes.

While disposing the appeal, the bench noted that attempts had been made to reconcile differences, and a peace committee meeting was also conducted. As there was no consensus, the officials had decided not to allow the festival. Varadaraj had appealed to the court saying that he, being a devotee, was being denied his right to free worship.

“But, we find that when the action of the authorities transcends the barrier of fundamental rights guaranteed under Article 25 of the Constitution, a complaint before this court can be made for being redressed,” the judges said. Keeping in view the nature of enforcement of a right claimed before court, the bench found it appropriate to permit Varadaraj approach the Collector with the court order.

The Collector, keeping in view the local traditions, and after ascertaining the views of the community at large, may proceed to resolve the controversy, subject to, of course, the maintenance of public peace and tranquillity as guaranteed under the Constitution, the court has said.