Home States Tamil Nadu

Can the Right to Worship be curtailed?

The constitutionally protected right can be curtailed if need arises, but...

Published: 24th November 2019 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Siva Sekaran
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Constitutionally protected right to free worship can be regulated in the event of a law and order situation. However, citizens cannot be exposed to any such ‘dangerous social life’, that may unnecessarily interrupt their peaceful living, the Madras High Court has ruled. Nonetheless, the right to worship being totally curtailed may be excessive to the rule of regulation, it said.

The first bench, comprising Chief Justice AP Sahi and Justice Subramonium Prasad, gave the ruling while disposing an appeal filed by Varadaraj, who challenged a recent court order upholding the decision of local officials, to not conduct temple festival in Naranamangalapuram Village of Perambalur, citing imminent threat of clashes. 

While disposing the appeal, the bench noted that attempts had been made to reconcile differences, and a peace committee meeting was also conducted. As there was no consensus, the officials had decided not to allow the festival. Varadaraj had appealed to the court saying that he, being a devotee, was being denied his right to free worship. 

“But, we find that when the action of the authorities transcends the barrier of fundamental rights guaranteed under Article 25 of the Constitution, a complaint before this court can be made for being redressed,” the judges said. Keeping in view the nature of enforcement of a right claimed before court, the bench found it appropriate to permit Varadaraj approach the Collector with the court order. 

The Collector, keeping in view the local traditions, and after ascertaining the views of the community at large, may proceed to resolve the controversy, subject to, of course, the maintenance of public peace and tranquillity as  guaranteed under the Constitution, the court has said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court Right to Worship
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp