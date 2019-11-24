Home States Tamil Nadu

Destitute Madhya Pradesh woman reunited with family after three years

Anbalayam Home in Tiruchy had rescued her near Kumbakonam railway station and provided her shelter.

Published: 24th November 2019 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

Gayatri Tanthi with her family members at DIG office in Tiruchy on Saturday.

Gayatri Tanthi with her family members at DIG office in Tiruchy on Saturday.

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A 45-year-old destitute woman was reunited with her family in Madhya Pradesh after 3 years.

Anbalayam Home in Tiruchy had rescued her near Kumbakonam railway station and provided her shelter.

She was allegedly suffering from mental illness and took random trains from the railway station to Kumbakonam.

The reunion took place at a camp recently organised by the Home and Anti Child Trafficking wing of the police. Recalling her stay at the Home, Anbalayam founder Senthil Kumar said, "Gayatri Tanthi (45) was violent and aggressive. She did not let anyone near her.

However, gradually she responded to us. In a camp held recently, RPF Head Constable Johari Lal spoke to her in her mother tongue, after which she opened up."

Senthil added that with the help of district police and volunteers, they identified her native place to be Bina village of Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh and got her daughter Deepika Tanthi's phone number.

"We then spoke to her family members through video call and it was a heart-wrenching moment," said Senthil.

Her daughter is married and has a child.

On Saturday, Gayatri's husband Balakdas Tanthi, her daughter, one of her sons and a few of her relatives arrived here and headed to the Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Senthil Kumar Anbalayam Home Anbalayam Home Tiruchy Gayatri Tanthi
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp