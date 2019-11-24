Destitute Madhya Pradesh woman reunited with family after three years

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A 45-year-old destitute woman was reunited with her family in Madhya Pradesh after 3 years.

Anbalayam Home in Tiruchy had rescued her near Kumbakonam railway station and provided her shelter.

She was allegedly suffering from mental illness and took random trains from the railway station to Kumbakonam.

The reunion took place at a camp recently organised by the Home and Anti Child Trafficking wing of the police. Recalling her stay at the Home, Anbalayam founder Senthil Kumar said, "Gayatri Tanthi (45) was violent and aggressive. She did not let anyone near her.

However, gradually she responded to us. In a camp held recently, RPF Head Constable Johari Lal spoke to her in her mother tongue, after which she opened up."

Senthil added that with the help of district police and volunteers, they identified her native place to be Bina village of Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh and got her daughter Deepika Tanthi's phone number.

"We then spoke to her family members through video call and it was a heart-wrenching moment," said Senthil.

Her daughter is married and has a child.

On Saturday, Gayatri's husband Balakdas Tanthi, her daughter, one of her sons and a few of her relatives arrived here and headed to the Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple.