Farmers are epitome of perseverance: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Farmers are en epitome of perseverance, for even if they face failures due to adverse conditions they go back to cultivating again, said minister Nirmala Sitharaman. “That is why it hurts more to hear of farmer suicides,” she said, at the book launch event of ‘Nermayin Payanam’, a biography of educationist and former Anna University Vice Chancellor E Balagurusamy.

She said as Balagurusamy is also from a family of farmers, he has administered the university with perseverance, which is why it’s now an Institute of Excellence. “We should read his biography to find out how a man from farming family got the idea to administer a university successfully,’’ she said.