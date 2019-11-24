Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Stalin belittled his position as Oppn leader by criticising CM in indecent manner’

However, the State government had been waging a legal battle against this examination, before the Apex court while urging the Centre to exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET. 

Published: 24th November 2019 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking exception to the allegations made by DMK president MK Stalin on various issues, including the reservation for backward classes students, NEET and indirect elections to heads of urban local bodies in the State, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar on Saturday said the DMK president had belittled his position as the Leader of the Opposition by criticising Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in an indecent manner. 

In a statement here, the minister also pointed out that the government, headed by Palaniswami, had been excelling in all key sectors and as a result, the Tamil Nadu government had been receiving awards at the National level. The Leader of the Opposition had conveniently forgotten these facts and was levelling allegations, he added. 

Asserting that the AIADMK government would never fail in its duty to ensure appropriate reservation for students belonging to OBC category, Jayakumar pointed out that it was the Congress-DMK government at the Centre which introduced NEET in 2012. However, the State government had been waging a legal battle against this examination, before the Apex court while urging the Centre to exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET. 

Regarding the DMK president’s charge on reverting to indirect election for heads of urban local bodies, the minister said the President, Prime Minister and Chief Minister have been elected only through indirect election. Besides, mayors of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and other cities have been elected only through indirect elections. As such, there was nothing against democracy in reverting to indirect elections for mayor post.

CM using govt functions to give false info: Stalin

Chennai: Charging Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami with using government functions to give false information, DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday said the Chief Minister who boasted of  bringing six new medical colleges conveniently forgot to speak about the loss of 5,530 medical seats in OBC category.   In a statement here, he recalled that the AIADMK government had reverted to direct and indirect election of mayors of corporations and chairpersons of urban local bodies many times during the eight years.  

spiked punch

To term what had happened as ‘murder of democracy’, will be reducing the gravity of the political indecency that took place in Maharashtra. Constitutional norms have been trampled upon in the process for forming the government. The State governor was used like as a puppet. Legal principles and political morality today stand defeated in the hands of opportunist politics. MK STALIN

The situation in Goa cannot be compared to the situation now in Maharashtra.  Opportunities were given to Shiva Sena, NCP and Congress to form the government. Since none of them could do so, President’s rule was imposed. After undergoing a full democractic process, now the BJP has formed its government. The BJP, the single largest party in the State, has the duty to provide a stable government. Also, another general election in Maharashtra will lead to enormous expenditure of public money. The BJP has formed the next government with these twin objectives.H RAJA

