Steering committee to be formed at AIADMK general council meet?

The general council (GC) meeting of AIADMK on November 24, after a gap of two years, is expected to be a morale booster for party cadre just ahead of the ensuing elections to local bodies. 

CHENNAI: The general council (GC) meeting of AIADMK on November 24, after a gap of two years,  is expected to be a morale booster for party cadre just ahead of the ensuing elections to local bodies. The meeting is being convened as it is mandatory for the party to hold it every year as per rules of Election Commission.  Last year, the party got permission from the commission to defer the GC meeting. 

Over 3,000 members, including State Ministers, district secretaries, headquarters office- bearers, former and present MPs and MLAs and special invitees will attend this meeting.   The last meeting of GC and executive committee of the party was held on September 12, 2017, relieving Sasikala as interim general secretary. Since then, under the dual leadership, AIADMK has managed the affairs of the party smoothly for the past two years. During the past two years, there have been many new appointments; GC will now give its approval for these appointments. 

When AIADMK faction led by Panneerselvam merged with that of the one led by Palaniswami on August 21, 2017, it was announced that a 11-member steering committee will be appointed to guide the party.  However, this has not happened till date.

Party functionaries expect that this committee, with a few more members is likely to be announced during this GC.  Also, the meeting is expected to discuss the strategies for facing the local body elections. Interestingly, adhering to the promise made before the High Court last month, the party has not displayed any banner for the general council meeting, scheduled to be held on Sunday at SriVaru Venkatachalapathy Palace in Vanagaram. 

