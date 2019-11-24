Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu villagers want 'union change' ahead of civic polls

Speaking to TNIE, Assistant Director, Tirunelveli, Vishnuvarathan said that there would be no change in the jurisdiction of Pappakudi Union till the elections are over.

Published: 24th November 2019 02:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 02:03 PM   |  A+A-

protest, union

For representational purposes

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TENKASI: Citing that they have to shuttle between two district collectorates in order to redress their grievances, the residents of Pudupatti firka are opposing the State government's decision to conduct local body elections on the basis of the ward delimitation carried out in 2018.

Several villages of the firka including Kuthapanchan, Kalathimadam, Anaiyappapuram, Parumbu, Thalayuthu, Ramnagar, Kasinathapuram and Pudupatti come under Alangulam Taluk of Tenkasi district but fall under Pappakudi Panchayat Union (Development Block) of Tirunelveli district after the district bifurcation.

"Both our taluk and union offices were available in the combined Tirunelveli district before bifurcation. However, Pappakudi has been retained in Tirunelveli but Alangulam is attached to Tenkasi for the bifurcation," explained A Diravidamani of Kalathimadam.

Demanding the State government to attach the villages with the nearby Alangulam Panchayat Union by carrying delimitation afresh before election, Mani David of Arunapuram said, "If the elections are to be held on the basis of older delimitation of wards, we will have to travel to both Tenkasi and Tirunelveli collectorates to demand the revenue and development related services.

"I wonder how, some decades ago, our village which is just 2 km away from Alangulam was attached with Pappakudi Union which is about 16 km away. There was no frequent bus service to that place," he added.

Speaking to TNIE, Assistant Director (Panchayat), Tirunelveli, Vishnuvarathan said that there would be no change in the jurisdiction of Pappakudi Union till the elections are over.

"13 villages of Kurivikulam Union of Tirunelveli district fall under Thoothukudi district. Revenue administration for those villages is under Thoothukudi collectorate but developmental administration is with Tirunelveli collectorate.

The same way, the villages of Pappakudi Union will have to exist and the Block Development Officer (BDO), Pappakudi will engage in election activities in those villages," he said.

A senior official wishing anonymity said, "The people of Pappakudi Union will suffer as they have to travel to Tirunelveli to report on issues related to their panchayat union and Tenkasi to report on revenue related grievances.

However, in terms of fund allocation to their panchayat, there will not be any discrimination. State government allots nine per cent of its revenue to local bodies, of which 60 per cent will go to rural bodies and the urban bodies will get rest 40 per cent.

Central government contributes more fund than the State to the local bodies through Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pudupatti firka Tenkasi district Tenkasi civic polls
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp