These school children serve on their plates what they sow: Organic vegetables!

PERAMBALUR: Children of Panchayat Union School have their plates filled with the vegetables they cultivated on a 1.5 cent land at Perali village in Perambalur.

They have been engaged in organic cultivation of vegetables like broad beans, cluster beans, lady's finger, pumpkin, ridge gourd, pointed gourd and five kinds of spinach for 2 years now, all inside school premises.

Speaking to TNIE, school Head Mistress K Jansi Rani said, "Students learn about nature by tending to the vegetables at school every day.

They are also made aware of the harmful effects of excessive fertilizer and drugs. They water the plants every morning and pluck out weeds if any. They love their work."

She added that the surplus yield is sold outside and admits there is good demand in the market.

