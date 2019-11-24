Home States Tamil Nadu

These school children serve on their plates what they sow: Organic vegetables!

The headmaster said that vegetables cultivated in an organic way help students get the best nutrition, devoid of any toxic chemicals, unlike in the conventional method of cultivation.

Published: 24th November 2019 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

Students of panchayat union school at Perali village in Perambalur cultivating vegetables on their school premises.

Students of panchayat union school at Perali village in Perambalur cultivating vegetables on their school premises. (Photo | EPS)

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Children of Panchayat Union School have their plates filled with the vegetables they cultivated on a 1.5 cent land at Perali village in Perambalur. 

They have been engaged in organic cultivation of vegetables like broad beans, cluster beans, lady's finger, pumpkin, ridge gourd, pointed gourd and five kinds of spinach for 2 years now, all inside school premises.

Speaking to TNIE, school Head Mistress K Jansi Rani said, "Students learn about nature by tending to the vegetables at school every day.

They are also made aware of the harmful effects of excessive fertilizer and drugs. They water the plants every morning and pluck out weeds if any. They love their work." 

She added that the surplus yield is sold outside and admits there is good demand in the market. 

"When we see results like that, it encourages us to keep going," said Senthil. 

At the event, RPF head constable Lal and Anti Child Trafficking inspector Azeem were among others present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Jansi Rani Organic vegetables Perambalur
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp