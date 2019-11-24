Woman cashes in on patients’ trauma at Madurai govt hospital

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Kith and kin of nearly 30 patients, admitted to Trauma Care Centre block of Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), were allegedly duped of Rs 300 each by a woman on Friday. Wife of a patient, admitted to ward number 90B (department of Orthopaedics), said the woman, in her 20s, seemed to be familiar with the hospital block, approached the bystanders around 1.15 pm.

“She said that the district collector would be visiting us at the hospital around 3 pm and would hand us over a monetary assistance of Rs 3,000 each. She also asked us to pay Rs 300 per head to avail of the grant.



In return, the woman gave us a hand-written paper with a ‘token number’,” the woman said. On Saturday, a complaint was lodged at GRH police station. A photograph of the woman, clicked by one of the victims, was also handed over to the personnel.