Home States Tamil Nadu

100 per cent rise in potato prices burn hole in pockets of consumers in Pudukottai

At least two tonnes of potatoes are brought to Pudukkottai, but now just 0.5 tonnes arrive.

Published: 25th November 2019 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

Adding to the burden on customers who are buying high-priced onions, now potato prices have also shot up.

Adding to the burden on customers who are buying high-priced onions, now potato prices have also shot up.

By Express News Service

PUDUKOTTAI: Potato prices have doubled in the last one week due to dip in supply. From being sold for less than Rs 20 per kg last week, prices have shot up to over Rs 40 a kg. This adds to the difficulties of consumers who affected by sky-high onion prices.

“The bulk of potatoes comes from the Nilgiris district or Karnataka. Both these places witnessed heavy rainfall in the last few months and supply has reduced drastically. We are not even receiving 25 per cent of regular supplies each day,” said Azahgu Sreenivasan, secretary, Pudukkottai Market Association.

At least two tonnes of potatoes are brought to Pudukkottai, but now just 0.5 tonnes arrive. “It does not matter if lorries are full or half-full, we have to bear the entire cost. So we have no option than to pass it on to consumers,” said Sreenivasan.

“Mettupalayam is our primary supplier and the region has received excess rainfall the last three months,” said, a wholesaler in the market.

The Nilgiris region witnessed the highest rainfall in a single day in Tamil Nadu as it received 820 mm on August 8.

Traders predict the price to shoot up further if there is no change in supply in the coming days. Manikam, a trader, said, “This is one of our busiest seasons and managing with less supply would be extremely difficult. We are currently selling in the price range of Rs 40 to Rs 60 a kg. We can expect the price to touch the Rs 100 mark if the trend continues.”

Tiruchy remains unaffected by this trend as it gets a steady supply of potatoes from many places including Agra, Ooty and Mettupalayam.

Since the supply was said to be unaffected from other places there was no substantial fluctuation.

On Sunday potatoes in Tiruchy was sold at Rs 30 a kilogram, the same as last week.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Potato price rise Pudukottai price rise Pudukottai vegetable market
India Matters
Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi. (Photo | ANI)
Will build hospital on the 5-acre land: Shia Waqf Board on Ayodhya verdict
The job fair for the LGBTQ community was the first of its kind in the city. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
LGBTQ job fair draws accolades, opens up new career paths for community
Representational Image
RBI’s recent policy tweaks gives children their own bank accounts
Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)
Amid BHU row, Belur college appoints Muslim teacher in Sanskrit department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karimpur Assembly constituency candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar (Photo | ANI)
West Bengal BJP candidate alleges assault by TMC workers
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
SC reserves order on Maharashtra floor test for November 26 after hearing all sides
Gallery
TAYLOR SWIFT: The 29-year-old Pop artist, Taylor Swift, surpassed Michael Jackson’s record of 24 awards as she won artist of the decade at AMAs 2019. (Photo | AP)
American Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift breaks 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson's record and more
Today marks the third death anniversary of Fidel Castro. Here are some of the rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years. (File Photo | AFP)
Fidel Castro death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp