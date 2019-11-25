100 per cent rise in potato prices burn hole in pockets of consumers in Pudukottai

By Express News Service

PUDUKOTTAI: Potato prices have doubled in the last one week due to dip in supply. From being sold for less than Rs 20 per kg last week, prices have shot up to over Rs 40 a kg. This adds to the difficulties of consumers who affected by sky-high onion prices.

“The bulk of potatoes comes from the Nilgiris district or Karnataka. Both these places witnessed heavy rainfall in the last few months and supply has reduced drastically. We are not even receiving 25 per cent of regular supplies each day,” said Azahgu Sreenivasan, secretary, Pudukkottai Market Association.

At least two tonnes of potatoes are brought to Pudukkottai, but now just 0.5 tonnes arrive. “It does not matter if lorries are full or half-full, we have to bear the entire cost. So we have no option than to pass it on to consumers,” said Sreenivasan.

“Mettupalayam is our primary supplier and the region has received excess rainfall the last three months,” said, a wholesaler in the market.

The Nilgiris region witnessed the highest rainfall in a single day in Tamil Nadu as it received 820 mm on August 8.

Traders predict the price to shoot up further if there is no change in supply in the coming days. Manikam, a trader, said, “This is one of our busiest seasons and managing with less supply would be extremely difficult. We are currently selling in the price range of Rs 40 to Rs 60 a kg. We can expect the price to touch the Rs 100 mark if the trend continues.”

Tiruchy remains unaffected by this trend as it gets a steady supply of potatoes from many places including Agra, Ooty and Mettupalayam.

Since the supply was said to be unaffected from other places there was no substantial fluctuation.

On Sunday potatoes in Tiruchy was sold at Rs 30 a kilogram, the same as last week.