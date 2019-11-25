Home States Tamil Nadu

19-year-old who torched self succumbs in Coimbatore

Burnt body, Burns

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 19-year-old college student who torched herself allegedly due to issues in her relationship with a youth, passed away on Sunday despite receiving intensive treatment.

According to the police, Sneha was in her second year at a private arts college in the city. The teenager was in a relationship with a youngster and it is suspected that they had a dispute over their marriage plans.

The police stated that on Tuesday, the youth, over a phone call, had allegedly asked her to complete her education ahead of them entering wedlock and an argument erupted over the issue which eventually culminated in her committing suicide.

The girl set herself on fire near her college campus. Passersby saved her from the flames and rushed her to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) where she received treatment.

She was later transferred to a private hospital in Peelamedu by her family members but did not survive even after four days of intensive care. She had over 90 per cent burn injuries, said the police. The City Police have registered the case as a suicide and further investigation is on.

Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts could be sought by calling the Tamil Nadu Health Department's helpline 104 or Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-2464 0050.

