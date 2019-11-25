Home States Tamil Nadu

A high tension job: Meet Tangedco's superstars who work with live current

Those part of the hot-line team are trained to work on live wires, sometimes wires that carry as much as 440 Kilo Volt hovering on 120 feet tall towers.

Published: 25th November 2019 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

The 160 Hot-line workers in the state operate from Coimbatore, Trichy, Madurai, Chennai and Tiruvalam using insulated equipments and Faraday suits | Express / P Jawahar

By Madhumitha Viswanath
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Last month, a portion of the main electricity line which feeds power to Thirunindravur sub-station needed to be replaced immediately. But, officials could not cut off supply to repair the line. Had they done so, supply to surrounding six villages and two main sub-stations would have been disrupted for about five hours. This is when a special team of 15 hot-line members quickly arrived at the spot.

Those part of the hot-line team are trained to work on live wires, sometimes wires that carry as much as 440 Kilo Volt hovering on 120 feet tall towers. These men take an immense risk by working with live wires so that the city does not have to face frequent power cuts. Though the team has been operating in the State since 1957, they get little credit for the dangerous work they handle every day.

"Though we have done hundreds of such operations, the one at Thirunindravur was especially tricky. Thiruvallur and Kakalur sub-stations were directly connected to this line. Had we cut off supply, six villages in the neighbourhood would not have had power for five hours," said Nagaraj G, an assistant executive engineer who oversaw the operation.

Saravanan S, a wireman who recently joined the team carried out this particular repair. "It was a daunting task. But it was more of an adventure for me. I had to climb the tower which was almost 100 feet from the ground to replace the termination clamp that had worn out. My family understands the risk behind the job, but are very proud of my efforts," said Saravanan, who works part of the distribution team at Korattur sub-station when he is not needed by the special team.

Out of 160 members in the State, 52 hot-line workers are available to carry out repairs on live wires in Chennai region. When damage is detected by the transmission arm of Tangedco, Tantrasco, a team of hot-line staff is sent to repair the defect. The workers who repair the damage then put on a special suit called the Faraday suit for protection.

Though this suit has prevented fatal accidents from happening. workers need to repair live wires from tall towers. This coupled with sudden climatic changes makes the job an extremely risky one. "Though we carry out such repairs on live wires only during summer, sometimes it starts raining suddenly. Also, the suit is not an insulator. As it is made of stainless steel, the suit becomes a better conductor of current instead of the human body. Even with all safety measures in place, the entire process involves high risk," explained a senior Tangedco official.

In September, a main insulating line had to be replaced in a sub-station in North Chennai. Due to high pollution, wires corrode faster here. This operation was one of the most difficult ones, explained Nagaraj. The hot-line staff had to make sure that the 230KV line does not suspend in mid-air and at the same time replace the insulator. "If we had turned off the power supply in that line, power load would have increased in other lines. The risk of the other lines tripping was very high. Though this job is risky, it has been my ambition to be on this team," said Raju S, a foreman part of the hot-line team.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TNEB tantransco hotline crew
India Matters
Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi. (Photo | ANI)
Will build hospital on the 5-acre land: Shia Waqf Board on Ayodhya verdict
The job fair for the LGBTQ community was the first of its kind in the city. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
LGBTQ job fair draws accolades, opens up new career paths for community
Representational Image
RBI’s recent policy tweaks gives children their own bank accounts
Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)
Amid BHU row, Belur college appoints Muslim teacher in Sanskrit department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karimpur Assembly constituency candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar (Photo | ANI)
West Bengal BJP candidate alleges assault by TMC workers
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
SC reserves order on Maharashtra floor test for November 26 after hearing all sides
Gallery
TAYLOR SWIFT: The 29-year-old Pop artist, Taylor Swift, surpassed Michael Jackson’s record of 24 awards as she won artist of the decade at AMAs 2019. (Photo | AP)
American Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift breaks 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson's record and more
Today marks the third death anniversary of Fidel Castro. Here are some of the rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years. (File Photo | AFP)
Fidel Castro death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp