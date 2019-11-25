Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK amends its bylaws to pre-empt Sasikala's re-entry

Sasikala is now serving a prison term in a graft case in a Bengaluru jail and this move is seen as a bid to prevent her from contesting party positions after her release.

Published: 25th November 2019 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

Sasikala

Sasikala (File Photo| EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The AIADMK has amended its bylaws mandating a minimum of five years uninterrupted membership in the party to contest for all posts, including top positions of coordinator and co-coordinator.

The change was made at the party's general council and executive committee meet held here on Sunday, according to party sources.

The move is perceived as an attempt to foreclose the possibility of V K Sasikala, aide of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, or her relatives from trying to assume party posts.

Sasikala is now serving a prison term in a graft case in a Bengaluru jail and this move is seen as a bid to prevent her from contesting party positions after her release.

Following the merger of factions led by Chief Minisiter K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minsiter O Panneerselvam in August 2017, Sasikala was removed as interim general secretary by the general council meet held in September that year.

Sasikala was appointed to the top post on December 29, 2016 after death of then party supremo J Jayalalithaa.

Though her nephew TTV Dhinakaran was previously considered a challenge to the AIADMK leadership, his clout is on the wane with several of his topline leaders quitting the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam led by him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIADMK AIADMK bylaws amended Sasikala
India Matters
Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi. (Photo | ANI)
Will build hospital on the 5-acre land: Shia Waqf Board on Ayodhya verdict
The job fair for the LGBTQ community was the first of its kind in the city. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
LGBTQ job fair draws accolades, opens up new career paths for community
Representational Image
RBI’s recent policy tweaks gives children their own bank accounts
Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)
Amid BHU row, Belur college appoints Muslim teacher in Sanskrit department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karimpur Assembly constituency candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar (Photo | ANI)
West Bengal BJP candidate alleges assault by TMC workers
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
SC reserves order on Maharashtra floor test for November 26 after hearing all sides
Gallery
TAYLOR SWIFT: The 29-year-old Pop artist, Taylor Swift, surpassed Michael Jackson’s record of 24 awards as she won artist of the decade at AMAs 2019. (Photo | AP)
American Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift breaks 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson's record and more
Today marks the third death anniversary of Fidel Castro. Here are some of the rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years. (File Photo | AFP)
Fidel Castro death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp