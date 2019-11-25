Another botched up injection in TN leaves man with needle in body for more than a month

Deepak Sathish By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Days after two women in Madurai and Nagapattinam were treated for a needle that was stuck in their body during treatment, a 26-year-old youth in Coimbatore has sought help to remove a 7-mm needle from his body.

The victim A Thambidurai who owns a fabrication unit in Kuniamuthur approached Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Monday seeking aid to remove the foreign body from his gluteal region (muscle in the lower hip).

He claimed that a needle got stuck in his body when he underwent treatment at a private hospital in Kuniamuthur for typhoid fever on October 22.



When Thambidurai approached the hospital authorities seeking medication he was ignored. He complained of pain since he was given an injection for typhoid at the hospital.

“I could not walk properly as my left leg hurts due to the presence of a needle inside the gluteal region. The presence of the foreign body was known after I took an X-ray in a private scan center,” Thambidurai said.

“The private hospital authorities told me to apply the ointment prescribed by the doctors to relieve the pain. However, it did not ease afterward.”

Doctors in Coimbatore Medical College Hospital would remove the needle from Thambidurai’s body by conducting a medical procedure.

CMCH Dean B Asokan said the needle would be removed after treatment in the hospital.