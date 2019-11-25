Home States Tamil Nadu

Brothers in trouble for not paying Rs 2000 in monthly maintenance to parents

On Saturday, Kovilan approached cops claiming that both his sons have not been supporting him as well as his wife for meeting the monthly expenses

Published: 25th November 2019 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

old age, parents

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A case has been registered against two men from Nariyampatti village near Vikkramangalam for not giving monthly maintenance of Rs 2,000 to their parents. The two have been identified as A Pandi and his brother A Palpandi, both married. 

Sources said that the parents of the duo - Ainthukovilan alias Kovilan (89) and his wife, a bedridden woman - have been living separately in the same village. 

On Saturday, Kovilan approached Vikkramangalam police station claiming that both his sons have not been supporting him as well as his wife for meeting the monthly expenses. When the police summoned the brothers, the brothers reiterated that they would not give money, but agreed to give food to their parents daily. But Kovilan reportedly told the police that they wanted rice and Rs 2,000 for the monthly expenses.

Police said that the issue was first brought to the Vikkramangalam police a year ago. "Due to his advanced age, Kovilan is unable to go for work and earn for himself. He had transferred the ownership of 60 per cent of the agricultural land he owns to both his sons. Since then, they stopped supporting him. When Kovilan had approached the police, they summoned both his sons and had agreed to provide rice and Rs 1000 each to Kovilan. Kovilan has been receiving Rs 1000 as old-age pension," said Sub Inspector Vetrivel, adding that later the duo failed to keep their promise. 

After the police registered a case against both the sons under IPC 294 (b), they agreed to pay Rs 2000. "But, now Kovilan is demanding Rs 3000. We are planned to hold another discussion with the elderly couple and their sons," Vetrivel added. 

Comments

