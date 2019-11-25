Gang cheats Tamil Nadu businessmen with threat of demonetisation’s return

By Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Police on Sunday arrested a gang that had been cheating people with the threat of a second demonetisation exercise.

The modus operandi was to spread the word that the Union government was about to announce another demonetisation drive which would render Rs 2000 notes invalid and that they had sources who could exchange notes into Rs 500 denomination.

According to police, a trio approached six persons who were running a furniture shop in Madurai and offered to exchange Rs 2000 notes into Rs 500 denomination.

Believing them, Soundarapandian (42), Mummoorthy (28), Karthi (29), Lakshmanan (32) and Vinoth (31) pooled Rs 78.80 lakh and handed it over to the gang at the four road junction in Perambalur on November 18.

Hearing no word from the trio, the six lodged a complaint with Perambalur police on Wednesday.

The probe revealed that five persons - Suresh and his friends - had been repaying debts and helping their relatives.

Suresh of Pappankarai village was jailed recently for an online fraud where he befriended Zakir and through him Felix.

After release, Felix introduced Zakir and Suresg as the change agents to victims.

The trio is absconding while five persons - R Manikandan, A Ramesh, D Kumar, Suresh’s wife Sangeetha, and another woman Vasantha were arrested. Police recovered Rs 72 lakh from them.

Further probe is on.