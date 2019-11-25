Here are some lessons we can imbibe from this Tiruchy transperson's resolve

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Juggling three jobs might seem too much for many, but definitely not for Kamala. A trans person, she handles multiple roles with finesse – Kamala is in charge of a sanitation complex, runs a small restaurant, and maintains a temple – but she yearns for more.

She has now set sight on a government job that would secure her future. Kamala (32) is one of the very few transpersons in Tiruchy who maintains a community toilet and sensitises people to the importance of hygiene and using toilets.

She was awarded for her work by city Corporation two years ago.

“Working with Gramalaya (an NGO) to maintain this community toilet was one of the pivotal moments of my life. I will always be grateful to Damodaran Sir of Gramalaya who gave me this job. At first, people were reluctant to give me the job of maintaining the toilet. I told them, give me a chance, and I have proven my worth today,” said Kamala.

Her journey of transition began 15 years ago when she left home to make something of herself. It was at the age of 10 that Kamala realised she liked to wear sarees, flowers, kajal etc.

Known as Mani back then, she was mocked at and ridiculed by friends in school. Her mother and five siblings eventually disowned her.

Due to the poor economic condition at home, Kamala had to stop her education in Class 8.

“I started doing odd jobs after that. I had a meagre income and used to stay in a small hut without a blanket to cover myself. Men used to chase me and pass lewd comments. My siblings did not accept or help me. I started living in solitude then. I only had faith in God,” said Kamala.

It is this faith that led her to collect donations from the public and build a small Angala Parameshwari temple on Kumaran Road in Sangliandapuram. She maintains that temple and has four people to help her.

To make a living, she started selling idlis from a pushcart. Slowly and steadily, the pushcart gave way to a small restaurant that serves breakfast and lunch and provides work to four people.

Kamala has another transperson to assist her. “I want to achieve something in life. I do not want to just live a normal life and die. We also have talent - all we need is a chance. People like me can do anything. There is no rule transpersons have to beg. I decided right at the beginning that I would never beg or get into prostitution,” she said.

Kamala just wants a government job and has been asking the collector and commissioner for years to be given employment.

She says she is willing to do sweeping or be a peon, anything is okay.

She simply wants the security of a proper job. “Why can’t a transperson get a government job? I know educated transpersons are getting really good jobs now- what about people like me who did not have the chance to get an education? The government should really consider giving us jobs,” she added.

Ask her if she plans to get married - and she laughs coyly. “I have no interest in marriage or love. There is a comfort in solitude.”