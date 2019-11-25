Home States Tamil Nadu

Melavalavu case: HC issues notice to 13 massacre convicts

Advocate P Rathinam, who filed the PIL, also filed an amended affidavit in which he has sought the quashing of the 13 G.O.s passed by the State on November 8 for releasing the convicts.

Published: 25th November 2019 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 02:35 PM

Gavel

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has directed the Melur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) to serve notice to 13 Melavalavu murder convicts, who were released by the State government recently, after a public interest litigation (PIL) challenged G.O.s passed for their release.

A Bench comprising Justices S Vaidyanathan and N Anand Venkatesh gave the directions and adjourned the case to November 27 (Wednesday) for filing of the status report by the government as directed in the previous hearing.

ALSO READ | Melavalavu case: HC poser to govt on convicts’ release

Meanwhile, advocate P Rathinam, who filed the PIL, also filed an amended affidavit in which he has sought the quashing of the 13 G.O.s passed by the State on November 8 for releasing the convicts, along with interim prayers for stay and for dispensing with the original copies of the G.O.s.

Noting that it is necessary to hear the convicts before passing the order in the case, the judges, who had suo motu impleaded the convicts in the last hearing, directed the DSP to serve notice to the convicts.

In the previous hearing last week, the Bench had sought a status report from State government on what basis the Melavalavu murder convicts were considered for remission and whether any prior requests for premature release by other life convicts were pending when these convicts were considered.

The judges had further questioned if the government took note of the safety and security of the victim community and the impact the release of the convicts may have on the community.

They had also sought reply on whether the State considered on the representation made by two persons, praying to declare persons convicted under SC/ST Act, ineligible for remission, before passing the G.O.s.

