No compromise with DMK in business deals: KP Munusamy

It discourages grassroots level workers, AIADMK deputy coordinator KP Munusamy tells partymen

Published: 25th November 2019 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 03:28 AM   |  A+A-

Artistes performing ahead of AIADMK’s general council meeting in Chennai on Sunday | P Jawahar

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK deputy coordinator and former Minister KP Munusamy, who is known for making emotive remarks at party meetings, on Sunday too did that, at the general council meet. This time, he charged that some functionaries had been making ‘compromises’ with political opponents, particularly those from DMK when it came to business dealings. This discourages grassroots level workers who are loyal to the party throughout their lifetime.

“We wish to warn such functionaries. By their activities, they are betraying the one and half crore cadre as well as leaders at the helm of affairs,” he said sternly. Munusamy, who went with O Panneerselvam during his ‘dharma yuddham’ against VK Sasikala and became deputy coordinator after the faction led by Panneerselvam merged with that of the one led by Edappadi K Palaniswami, spoke strongly about giving importance to ‘collective leadership.’

He said, “Late leaders MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa were tall leaders in their own capacity.  But the present leadership (EPS-OPS), are our contemporaries and rose to the present position from the grassroots level. Just like we hailed the late leaders MGR and Amma and their welfare schemes, we should similarly respect the present collective leadership.”

Indirectly referring to speculation that VK Sasikala might be returning to AIADMK, Munusamy, without naming them, wondered, “How can we accept those who had attempted to destroy the AIADMK? How can we admit the betrayers into party fold again?” he said.

Another deputy coordinator R Vaithilingam too stressed on the need to respect grassroots level cadre. “Our asset is our cadre because they alone are the protecting shield of the party.  We have to ‘fulfil the requirements’ of the party cadre. Besides, we have to devise strategies for attracting youth in the age group of 18 and 35 which is akin to that youth brigade launched by Amma in the past,” he added.
The party has to encourage good platform speakers as the government’s schemes could reach people mostly through street corner meetings, he said.

