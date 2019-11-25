Home States Tamil Nadu

Water pipeline leaks trouble in Madurai district's Vandiyur 

The 11-km-long pipeline that ferries nearly 4.5 lakh litres of water from a well in LKT Nagar to Aavin dairy farm runs beneath several buildings.

Published: 25th November 2019 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 03:07 PM

Water pipeline in Madurai

The water pipeline that is leaking trouble in Madurai district's Vandiyur | EPS

By Shobana Radhakrishnan
Express News Service

MADURAI: Waterlogging, damaged road, accidents. Ask the residents of Vandiyur, they would blame the leaking underground water pipeline for this plight. 

The 11-km-long pipeline that ferries nearly 4.5 lakh litres of water from a well in LKT Nagar to Aavin dairy farm runs beneath several buildings. And, for the residents and businessmen in the area, draining out water from their buildings has become a daily routine. 

The pipeline that was laid some 60 years ago now runs beneath Vandiyur cemetery, Sourashtrapuram, Yanaikkal, Naveen Bakery and Kolcha complex before ending at Aavin dairy farm. 

To make their point clear, the residents cited an instance that happened some 10 days ago where water seeped into a hotel in the locality following a leakage in the pipeline. "The maintenance wing of Aavin dairy farm attended to the complaint immediately. After finding that a high pressure at a road bend had led to the leakage, the officials of Aavin dug a portion of the main road. However it is remaining open even now, causing traffic snarls on the narrow stretch," they said. 

Speaking to TNIE, a shopkeeper in the locality Suresh Kumar said that every day, at least six people, including pedestrians and two-wheeler riders, fall down while negotiating the road. "As the pit was dug right in front of my shop, the area is filled with dust. Digging the road is very frequent. They have dug the road gain five months ago to check for leakage," he said.

Another shopkeeper rued that the pit in front of his shop has affected his business adversely. "Adding to this, water from the pipeline is flowing on to the road," he said.

Meanwhile, authorities from Aavin said that when the pipeline was laid six decades ago, there were not much houses in the area. "As years passed by, many buildings cropped up in the area, leading to blockage in air vents. The pipeline has now gone to the depth of 8 feet. As the air vents, meant to control the water pressure are blocked, it leads to leakage. Of all the air vents, only one at Yanaikkal is functional now."

The officials said that as the pipeline had gone too deep in the ground, it was hard to locate the internal leakage. "However, we have sent a proposal to Tamil Nadu Water Supply And Drainage (TWAD) Board to reroute the supply line through Kozhimedu, Viraganur and along the banks of Vaigai to the dairy farm," they said, adding that the corporation was spending Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 for every leakage. "We also restore the roads and portions of buildings after the leakage is rectified."

They added that taking water from the well at LKT Nagar saves them from spending Rs 30000 for water each day. "All we have to pay is Rs 80,000 once in two months for electricity," they added.

