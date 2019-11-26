Home States Tamil Nadu

Two start-up firms planning dabbawala revolution in Kovai

Mumbai dabbawalas ferry tiffins of home-cooked food to thousands of office-goers in the city every day. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons/Joe Zachs)

By Deepak Sathish
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Mumbai is known for running a successful dabbawala delivery system for decades, where homemade food is delivered to a person’s workplace on time by delivery guys. People in Coimbatore are set to experience a similar concept in the coming days as two startup firms - Nesakaram and Covai Dabbawala have planned to launch the system in the city.

The firms have come up with the initiative after a recent study conducted by them revealed that there is huge potential for such a concept to be successful in the city.

R Manjamalai of Covai Dabbawala had recently been to Mumbai to observe how the concept is being carried out effectively. He said, “Since Coimbatore is best known for its industries, we have found that there is untapped potential in the homemade food delivery business. We will commence operations from the next year.”

Nesakaram Proprietor Dinesh Kumar said, “We conducted a trial run in Vadavalli for a few days that turned out to be a big hit. Phone calls poured in from all corners, mostly from people who wanted to subscribe to our services. We are likely to begin delivering lunch boxes officially from the first week of December.”

The monthly charge set by Nesakaram is around `750 to `1,000, depending upon the distance. 
Meanwhile, the Covai Dubbawala has set the costs at `1,000 for students and `1,200 for working professionals.

