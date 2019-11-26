Home States Tamil Nadu

After tying thali, TN cop tries to abandon woman citing religion

AN Armed Reserve constable has been booked for refusing to legalise his marriage with a woman constable, with whom he had been living for months, allegedly because she was Muslim. 

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: An Armed Reserve constable has been booked for refusing to legalise his marriage with a woman constable, with whom he had been living for months, allegedly because she was Muslim. The complainant is said to have attempted suicide earlier this month, and since then been under treatment.
A complaint was filed against Rajasekar (25), an Armed Reserve constable attached to Tiruchy, at the Cantonment All Women Police Station on Sunday by the woman. 

“Though he started living with me after tying a thali around my neck in September, he refused to register the marriage when I insisted, saying he could not because I was a Muslim,” she said in the complaint.       

“The woman refused to have a sexual relationship with the accused unless they were married. So, he tied a thali and promised to register their marriage after a few days. However, later, he refused to do so, citing her religion,” said an official. 

Suicide bid

“The complainant consumed rat poison on November 8, and has been on treatment since then, at Tiruchy GH,” the official said.

While the accused is yet to be taken into custody, he is being charged under five Sections of the IPC, including Section 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust), Section 493 (Cohabitation caused by a man deceitfully inducing a belief of lawful marriage), Section 506 (1) (Punishment for criminal intimidation), Section 306 (Abetment of suicide)and Section 116 (Abetment of offence punishable with imprisonment).  
 

