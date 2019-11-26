Another person goes home with needle in body

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Another day and another patient with a needle stuck in their body after undergoing treatment. This time, it is a 26-year-old man from the district who has sought help to remove a seven mm needle from his lower hip.

The incident has come to light days after two women from Madurai and Nagapattinam faced similar issues.

The victim, A Thambidurai owns a fabrication unit in Kuniamuthur. He approached the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on November 21 seeking medical aid to remove a foreign body from his gluteal region (muscles around the lower hip).

Sources state that the needle got stuck in Thambidurai’s body while he underwent treatment at a private hospital in Kuniamuthur for typhoid fever for a few days last month.

Even though he complained of pain ever since he was given an injection at the hospital, the hospital authorities had reportedly provided him with an ointment to relieve his pain.“I could not walk properly due to the presence of a needle inside the gluteal region in my left leg. The presence of the foreign body was known after I took an Xray at a private centre. Authorities from the private hospital told me to apply the ointment prescribed by the doctors, which did not subside,” Thambidurai stated.

The hospital management has reached out to Thambidurai after news about the issue spread fast, said sources.