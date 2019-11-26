Communal tweet: BJP worker arrested in Tiruchy

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A BJP cadre in Manapparai was arrested on Sunday night for allegedly trying to incite communal tension.Police said Ayyothi Kannan (44) of Kottapatty had uploaded photographs that could stir communal tension. He was arrested on a complaint lodged by Kottapatty VAO, said Manapparai DSP Kuthalingam. Kannan reportedly posted two photos, including one of a brick which he claimed was taken out from Babri Masjid when it was demolished.

Kannan has been charged under four sections including the IT act, Sections 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), Section 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief) and 153 A(Promoting enmity between different groups) of Indian Penal Code. The photos were taken down following his arrest.