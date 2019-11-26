S Gurumurthy clarifies remarks on O Panneerselvam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thuglak editor S Gurumurthy on Monday clarified that he holds Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam in high regard since he saved AIADMK from VK Sasikala.

Referring to the charges that he had insulted Panneerselvam, Gurumurthy, in his tweets, said “My speech at the Tiruchy meeting is being quoted out of context without giving the full details. I know only a few in the AIADMK and of them, I have high regard for Panneerselvam although I have difference of views with him (on issues).”

Gurumurthy also explained that while speaking to Panneerselvam years ago, he had wondered why AIADMK functionaries were kneeling before Sasikala without courage and that he did not insult Panneerselvam. “Panneerselvam knows this well,” he added.