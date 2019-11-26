Headmistress held for suicide of Thoothukudi student

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The district police on Sunday arrested the headmistress of a government-aided school in connection with the suicide of a Class XI girl student. The girl, K Mariya Iswarya (16) studying in V V D Memorial Higher Secondary School, had committed suicide in her home on Saturday allegedly after a computer science teacher made her do 101 sit-ups as punishment for taking a long leave.

The Thalamuthunagar police registered a case against two persons — the teacher Gnanaprakasam and Headmistress Kanagarathinamani. The headmistress has been lodged at Kokirakulam Women Jail and the police are on the lookout for Gnanaprakasam.

The police had invoked Section 75 (1) of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.