In a first in India, surgery for blockage in urethra performed at Tiruchy GH

Published: 26th November 2019 11:38 AM

By Sowmya Mani
TIRUCHY: A Gastro-Urethroplasty has been performed on a 47-year-old man at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) here. The patient had a 15-cm blockage in his urethra. This surgery, doctors said, was performed for the first time in India and second time in the world. The procedure was done four months ago.

The patient was suffering since the past two years and was unable to pass urine. He had a Stricture urethra, which is the narrowing of the urine path (urethra). “He went to many hospitals but did not find any solution. He had a 15-cm blockage in his urethra. We first inserted a suprapubic catheter about a year ago for the patient to pass urine. This is a rarest of rare case. Our team of surgeons performed this surgery, which took almost seven hours. This is the first time this surgery has been performed in India,” said MGMGH Dean Dr K Vanitha.

For the procedure, the urethra had to be taken out and replaced. This surgery was performed by a team of doctors led by reconstructive urologist Dr Rajesh Rajendran along with Dr Kannan, Dr Karthikeyan, Dr Rajasekaran and Dr Sivakumar. “To create a new urethra, 15 cm of stomach tube was taken with its blood supply and used to reconstruct the urethra. We removed his previous blocked urethra. We kept the blood supply of the tube intact and this would function like a regular urethra,” said Rajendran.

The surgery was done under the Chief Minister’s Insurance Scheme free of cost. The dean said it would cost Rs 4 to 5 lakh in a private hospital. The patient was in the hospital for a month post-surgery. The procedure was performed first time in London four years ago by Dr Tony Mundy. Rajendran said he learnt the technique from Mundy in London. He took reconstructive urology training in Serbia.

