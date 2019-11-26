Home States Tamil Nadu

Left behind by mentally ill mother, 8-month-old baby back with father

Tamilmathi handed her child to a passenger at Villupuram bus stand, but didn’t return

Published: 26th November 2019 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

The child was reunited with her father with the help of childline officials | Express

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: An eight-month-old girl child who was handed over by her mother to a woman passenger at New Bus Stand  in Villupuram on Sunday morning was restored to her father by the personnel of child helpline on Sunday night. 

Police said,  the woman handed over her child to another woman passenger and left saying she had to attend nature’s call. When the other woman’s bus arrived, she in turn handed over the child to Amaravathy of Permabalur, asking her to give it back to the mother. 
When the child’s mother did not return even after an hour, Amaravathy searched for her and finally informed the police.

Policemen searched in vain for the woman and hand over the child to the child helpline personnel. 
Based on a complaint given by the child helpline, the police filed a case and checked the CCTV footage at the bus stand. 
The police identified the child’s parents as Puratchimanan and Tamilmathi of Thenmangalam near Ulundurpet. Police called Puratchimanan to station and he told them that his wife was mentally ill and had left the child in the bus stand. After confirming the details, police handed over the child,  Agalaya, to Puratchimanan.

On Monday M Vennila of Kilapalayam near Ulundurpet came to the Ulundurpet police station and said a child which was abandoned at Siddar Ashram at Ulundurpet on November 18 was her younger sister Alamelu’s daughter and that the woman was mentally ill. 
She further said Alamelu was staying in Nannavaram and has a 10-year-old daughter. She became pregnant again and gave birth to a girl child two weeks ago at government medical college hospital in Mundiampakkam.

Vennila said she was taking care of Alamelu at the hospital and on November 18, Alamelu left the hospital with her child. They were searching for her and found out that the child was with child helpline through newspapers. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp