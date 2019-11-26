Left behind by mentally ill mother, 8-month-old baby back with father

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: An eight-month-old girl child who was handed over by her mother to a woman passenger at New Bus Stand in Villupuram on Sunday morning was restored to her father by the personnel of child helpline on Sunday night.

Police said, the woman handed over her child to another woman passenger and left saying she had to attend nature’s call. When the other woman’s bus arrived, she in turn handed over the child to Amaravathy of Permabalur, asking her to give it back to the mother.

When the child’s mother did not return even after an hour, Amaravathy searched for her and finally informed the police.

Policemen searched in vain for the woman and hand over the child to the child helpline personnel.

Based on a complaint given by the child helpline, the police filed a case and checked the CCTV footage at the bus stand.

The police identified the child’s parents as Puratchimanan and Tamilmathi of Thenmangalam near Ulundurpet. Police called Puratchimanan to station and he told them that his wife was mentally ill and had left the child in the bus stand. After confirming the details, police handed over the child, Agalaya, to Puratchimanan.

On Monday M Vennila of Kilapalayam near Ulundurpet came to the Ulundurpet police station and said a child which was abandoned at Siddar Ashram at Ulundurpet on November 18 was her younger sister Alamelu’s daughter and that the woman was mentally ill.

She further said Alamelu was staying in Nannavaram and has a 10-year-old daughter. She became pregnant again and gave birth to a girl child two weeks ago at government medical college hospital in Mundiampakkam.

Vennila said she was taking care of Alamelu at the hospital and on November 18, Alamelu left the hospital with her child. They were searching for her and found out that the child was with child helpline through newspapers.

