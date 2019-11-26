Home States Tamil Nadu

Palar check dam ready before schedule

The newly built check dam across the Palar is brimming with water along a stretch of four km on the upstream side.

Published: 26th November 2019 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

The check dam is 1,200 metres long

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The newly built check dam across the Palar is brimming with water along a stretch of four km on the upstream side. Thanks to the  three-day spell of rains in the last week of October, not only has the groundwater level improved, but the salinity in and around villages along the Palar River bed has also reduced.

Built at an estimated cost of Rs 32.50 crore, the check dam, which will augment the groundwater supply for the agricultural fields around and enhance water supply to various drinking water schemes, has been completed before schedule. The target was to complete it by March 31, 2020.

The work was completed ahead of the envisaged schedule to store floodwater in the current season itself, a DAE spokesperson said. A memorandum of understanding has been entered between General Services Organisation of DAE and Water Resources Department of State PWD. The project is funded by DAE.

The check dam, a long-pending demand of residents of Kanchipuram district for nearly three decades is different from the conventional check dam and will rejuvenate aquifers on either side of the river beds. The Department of Atomic Energy, Water Resources Department of State PWD, District Administration and IIT-M have technically and administratively finalised the alignment near Voyalur-Kadalur villages for the construction of check dam with sub-surface for harnessing floodwater after detailed study and analysis.
According to the Department of Atomic Energy, the innovative design of this work was vetted and approved by IIT-M since the conventional check dam design would not serve the purpose due to its proximity to the sea and backwaters. 

The check dam is 1,200 metres long with a height of 1.50 metre and a sub-surface dyke to a depth of eight metres or up to impervious clay layer below the body wall along with downstream side apron glacier of seven metre length.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Palar check dam Palar check dam
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp