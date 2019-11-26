Tamil Nadu Assembly to go digital; staff undergo training

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Assembly is expediting the process for making it as a ‘digital legislature’ and in this connection Speaker P Dhanapal inaugurated a two-day orientation workshop for officials of the Assembly Secretariat on the implementation of the National E-Vidhan Application (NeVa), on Monday.Arbit Thyagi, NeVA Co-ordinator, Sameer Varshney, NeVa app manager, State Assembly Secretary and N Ravichandran, Nodal Officer for the NeVa Project in Tamil Nadu would be guiding the employees during session.

NeVA aims to bring all legislatures of the country together, in one platform thereby creating a massive data depository without having the complexity of multiple applications. Paperless Assembly or e-Assembly is the concept of this applilcation. NeVA will completely eliminate the process of sending out a notice/request for collection of data. Through the cloud technology, data deployed can be accessed anywhere at any time.

Officials said already, State Assembly Secretariat has been taking steps towards going ‘paperless’ and Assembly Secretary K Srinivasan has been expediting the process. Agenda for the sessions, questions, policy notes for various departments, documents placed before the House list of unstarred questions, intimations of the committees of the House, committee reporters etc., have been sent through emails.