Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government to give Rs 1,000, gift hamper to ration cardholders as Pongal treat

Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami was speaking at an event here to mark the birth of Kallakurichi district, carved out from Villupuram.

Published: 26th November 2019 08:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 08:24 PM   |  A+A-

Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File | PTI)

By PTI

KALLAKURICHI: The Tamil Nadu government will give Rs 1,000 and a gift hamper to ration cardholders for the Tamil harvest festival Pongal in 2020 also, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said here on Tuesday.

He recalled that the government had provided the cash and gift hamper for Pongal 2019, keeping in mind the need for people to celebrate the festival 'grandly' overcoming the then drought situation in many parts of the state.

"This year also, to celebrate the Tamil festival Pongal in a grand manner, Rs 1000, one kg each rice and sugar, sugarcane, raisins and cashew nuts will be provided to all families holding rice ration card," he said.

Rice, sugar, raisins and cashew nuts are used in the preparation of the sweet delicacy Pongal.

The chief minister was speaking at an event here to mark the birth of Kallakurichi district, carved out from Villupuram.

This time, though there have been good rains, farmers have spent on farm inputs and many poor families were suffering due to financial constraints, and therefore the initiative was being extended for 2020 also, he said.

The harvest festival of Pongal is celebrated in the second week of January.

Palaniswami also announced various proposals for Kallakurichi in the Health, Education and Road sectors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Pongal CM Edappadi Palaniswami
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Save Water: If not for us at least for them | Awareness Video
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp