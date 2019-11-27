Coimbatore woman kills 2 disabled kids, commits suicide

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 29-year-old woman and her two children were found hanging near Thudiyalur on Tuesday. The police suspect that the woman killed the children before ending her life due to family issues.

According to the police, the deceased persons were identified as Gowri (29), her daughter Divyadharshini (13) and her son Pranesh (9). They were residing at VOC Nagar in Kavundampalayam.

Gowri was a homemaker and her children, who were mentally challenged, were studying in class V and class III respectively at the special children’s school in Kavundampalayam, said the police.On Tuesday evening, the neighbours found the three hanging through as the door was left open. Police sources said that Gowri’s husband is an alcoholic and often picked a quarrel with his wife and children and that might have led to Gowri taking the extreme step.

Thudiyalur police retrieved the bodies and sent them to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for postmortem examination. A case under section 174 of CrPC was registered. Further investivations are on.