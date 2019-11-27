Elderly Madurai woman murdered as she foils neighbour's attempt to snatch gold chain

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The district police have arrested a 37-year-old man for murdering a home-alone elderly woman in Thirumangalam on the night hours of Tuesday.

The deceased woman identified as D Kaveri (69) of Annakamu Thottam of Thirumangalam.

She was rushed to Thirumangalam GH with injuries in neck and body but succumbed.

Thirumangalam police has arrested A Kadharsha Oli (37).

Police said that the incident happened when Kaveri was running her petty shop in front of her house on the night hours of Tuesday.

Kadharsha, a neighbour, had come to her shop under the pretext of buying eggs.

While the elderly woman was taking the eggs, he attempted to snatch her wearing 5 sovereign gold chain.

However, she withheld the chain and rose alarm.

Irked over this, he stabbed her in the neck and body. Meanwhile, the public had gathered after hearing her alarm.

Consequently, Kadharsha went inside her house and opened the gas cylinder and also reportedly set fire to it.

The police rushed in and arrested him. Thirumangalam Town police registered a case against Kadharsha under IPC302, 394, 448 and 506(i).

Her body would be handed over to family members after post mortem.