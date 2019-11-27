Home States Tamil Nadu

Elderly Madurai woman murdered as she foils neighbour's attempt to snatch gold chain

The woman was just running her petty shop at night in Madurai's Thirumangalam when she encountered her deadly fate.

Published: 27th November 2019 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The district police have arrested a 37-year-old man for murdering a home-alone elderly woman in Thirumangalam on the night hours of Tuesday.

The deceased woman identified as D Kaveri (69) of Annakamu Thottam of Thirumangalam.

She was rushed to Thirumangalam GH with injuries in neck and body but succumbed. 

Thirumangalam police has arrested A Kadharsha Oli (37).

Police said that the incident happened when Kaveri was running her petty shop in front of her house on the night hours of Tuesday.

Kadharsha, a neighbour, had come to her shop under the pretext of buying eggs.

While the elderly woman was taking the eggs, he attempted to snatch her wearing 5 sovereign gold chain.

However, she withheld the chain and rose alarm.

Irked over this, he stabbed her in the neck and body. Meanwhile, the public had gathered after hearing her alarm.

Consequently, Kadharsha went inside her house and opened the gas cylinder and also reportedly set fire to it.

The police rushed in and arrested him. Thirumangalam Town police registered a case against Kadharsha under IPC302, 394, 448 and 506(i).

Her body would be handed over to family members after post mortem.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thirumangalam murder Thirumangalam elderly woman murder A Kadharsha Oli Kadharsha
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Save Water: If not for us at least for them | Awareness Video
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp