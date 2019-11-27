Fresh FIR against Gayatri Raghuram in Cuddalore for remarks against Thirumavalavan

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: The New Town police in Cuddalore on Monday registered a case against actor-choreographer and BJP member Gayatri Raghuram under several sections for her remarks against VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, following his remarks in connection with Ayodhya verdict.

VCK cadres were engaged in protests urging all the police stations in Cuddalore to file a complaint. Meanwhile, as Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami was to attend the inauguration of Ramasamy Padayachiyar’s memorial here, VCK cadres threatened to raise black flags during his visit. After police held talks with the cadre, the New Town police registered a case against Raghuram on Monday.

PMK-AIADMK combo will win max seats: GK Mani

Pattali Makkal Katchi local unit’s executive council meeting was held in Villupuram on Monday. Party president GK Mani said development of women is the priority and holds utmost importance in the PMK’s local body poll agenda. The party has organised Vanniyar Women summit on January 4 in Poompuhar, Nagapattinam, where five lakh women would participate, he said. “In the local body election, the alliance will win maximum seats, particularly in Villupuram. So, Pattali Makkal Katchi party men should get ready for local body election,” said GK Mani.