Home States Tamil Nadu

Fresh FIR against Gayatri Raghuram in Cuddalore for remarks against Thirumavalavan

After police held talks with the cadre, the New Town police registered a case against Raghuram on Monday.

Published: 27th November 2019 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 02:58 AM   |  A+A-

Gayatri Raghuram

Actor-choreographer and BJP member Gayatri Raghuram (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: The New Town police in Cuddalore on Monday registered a case against actor-choreographer and BJP member Gayatri Raghuram under several sections for her remarks against VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, following his remarks in connection with Ayodhya verdict.

VCK cadres were engaged in protests urging all the police stations in Cuddalore to file a complaint. Meanwhile, as Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami was to attend the inauguration of Ramasamy Padayachiyar’s memorial here, VCK cadres threatened to raise black flags during his visit. After police held talks with the cadre, the New Town police registered a case against Raghuram on Monday.

PMK-AIADMK combo will win max seats: GK Mani

Pattali Makkal Katchi local unit’s executive council meeting was held in Villupuram on Monday. Party president GK Mani said development of women is the priority and holds utmost importance in the PMK’s local body poll agenda. The party has organised Vanniyar Women summit on January 4 in Poompuhar, Nagapattinam, where five lakh women would participate, he said. “In the local body election, the alliance will win maximum seats, particularly in Villupuram. So, Pattali Makkal Katchi party men should get ready  for local body election,” said GK Mani.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gayatri Raghuram Thol Thirumavalavan VCK
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Save Water: If not for us at least for them | Awareness Video
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp