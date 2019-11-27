Home States Tamil Nadu

Here’s room to read, folks!

Folk art section at central library to be open soon; govt stays true to promise of 2017-18

Published: 27th November 2019 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 03:18 AM   |  A+A-

Equipment, cosmetics, and other instruments used by folk artistes on display at a dedicated section in the district central library in Madurai (Special arrangement)

By Shobana Radhakrishnan
Express News Service

MADURAI: A first-of-its-kind initiative in the State would see the District Central Library (DCL) at Simmakkal hosting an exclusive section on folk arts. This decision to establish the section is a concrete step towards promoting the dying folk art forms as envisaged in the announcement made by the State government in 2017-18. The section would soon be open to public, and would probably fill the lacuna that hampers the work of researchers owing to a dearth of materials, both for corroboration and reference.

A treasure trove
The library, coming up at a cost of `35 lakh, would be a veritable treasure trove of instruments, costumes, cosmetics and other equipment used in folk arts. Besides, the section on the second floor of the DCL would also stock 200 books and audio-visual projection materials. 

The State government had envisaged six DCLs across the State, having a niche domain. The State had earmarked `1 crore each for developing such sections. As per the tentative scheme, folk art section has been allotted to Madurai DCL; astrology falls into Coimbatore’s kitty; siddha medicine would be Tirunelveli’s specialty. 

Coming back to Simmakkal, the funding agency is the State Text Book Society, while the hall arrangements have been made by the Public Works Department. The New Century Book House (NCBH) had lent support by making available books on Karagattam, Mayilattam, Kavadiattam, Kollattam, Oyilattam, Kummi, Therukoothu and other folk art forms. The section shall also have materials to project folk art forms through audio-visual media.

Funding
Speaking to Express, former District Library Officer (DLO) of Madurai DCL Ramachandran said that the initial fund allotment was of `1 crore. As establishing such infrastructure as is required by the sections did not require such grand sums, the outlay was cropped to `35 lakh. “While we are rich in art forms, we are lacking in proper documentation. This has led to the death of many traditional art forms. It is high time we document the leftovers of the existing folk art forms,” he said.

Not only is there a dearth of books on traditional art forms but also on well informed artistes. It took Ramachandran six months to find a folk artist-cum-research scholar D Govindaraj, who helped him with setting up the section.

Who will benefit
Speaking to Express, Govindaraj said that he is a collector of costumes, instruments, cosmetics and other equipment used in folk arts. He also documented the photographs of 63 folk artistes from 63 different art forms for the library. “My teacher taught me 10 of the 15 adavu forms that he knew in Marakalattam. Since there is no audio-visual documentation of these, the five adavu forms that was known only to him was buried along with him after his death. We have lost so much due to lack of documentation,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Simmakkal District Central Library
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Save Water: If not for us at least for them | Awareness Video
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp