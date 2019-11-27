Home States Tamil Nadu

Three years after Demonetisation, 70-plus sisters learn all their savings are worthless

Published: 27th November 2019 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

Rangammal and Thangammal stored the money in an old aluminium box and in rice bags to cover their medical expenses and funeral rites. (Photo | Express)

By Saravanan M P
Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Two elderly sisters from this textiles hub who had saved money over a period of 15-20 years were shocked to learn that all of it had been demonetised more than three years ago.

Rangammal (75) and Thangammal (78) had secretly stored the money in an old aluminium box and in rice bags to cover their medical expenses and funeral rites as well as for their 17 grandchildren. 

Selvaraj, the son of Rangammal, told TNIE that his mother and his aunt had "lost their husbands, who were daily wagers, 10 years ago." 

Strong and confident women, the duo used to shepherd goats for traders and earned Rs 100-150 as daily wages. Though they squirrelled away some of this money, they did not let anyone else know since they were worried that their sons will squander these savings on drinks. 

But when Rangammal and Thangammal both fell ill recently, the bitter truth was revealed. 

"When we decided to take them to the hospital, we were short of money. But they told us not to worry and brought their savings before us. We were shocked to find them in old currency notes," Selvaraj said.

Selvaraj revealed what they had to say. "My mother had around Rs 24,000 and Thangammal had around Rs 22,000. During demonetisation, we asked whether they had any money. They said they had nothing. When we questioned them again now, they began to cry, saying they felt their sons and daughters were trying to cheat them of their savings. This led to them lying to us," he said.

