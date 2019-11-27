Home States Tamil Nadu

TN all-party meet on local body polls tomorrow

TN Election Commissioner R Palanisamy (SR) reviewing the preparedness for the coming local body elections in four districts at Coimbatore Collectorate on Tuesday. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Election Commission, which has been expediting arrangements for conducting elections to local bodies, has called for an all-party meeting at 11 am on November 28 at its office at Koyambedu. The SEC has sent intimation letters to all recognised parties.

The DMK has already appealed to the SEC in a memorandum to hold the elections only after completing the delimitation process in the newly created districts. Besides, it has also sought use of electronic voting machines in all booths, rural and urban, and to post Central government employees as polling officials. When contacted, DMK sources said the SEC was yet to respond to the demands. The SEC has committed before the Supreme Court that it will notify the civic elections on December 2.

