TN all-party meet on local body polls tomorrow

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Election Commission, which has been expediting arrangements for conducting elections to local bodies, has called for an all-party meeting at 11 am on November 28 at its office at Koyambedu. The SEC has sent intimation letters to all recognised parties.

The DMK has already appealed to the SEC in a memorandum to hold the elections only after completing the delimitation process in the newly created districts. Besides, it has also sought use of electronic voting machines in all booths, rural and urban, and to post Central government employees as polling officials. When contacted, DMK sources said the SEC was yet to respond to the demands. The SEC has committed before the Supreme Court that it will notify the civic elections on December 2.