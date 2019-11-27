TN man gets 10 years jail for kidnap, sexual assault of 17-year-old schoolgirl

By Express News Service

THENI: The Theni Mahila Court awarded 10 years of imprisonment to a man from Kullapuram for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in 2016.

According to sources, the convict Karthik (28) got acquainted with the girl, who was studying class 10. Promising marriage, he allegedly took her to an isolated place and sexually assaulted her in 2016. Based on a complaint by the victim’s father, Jayamangalam police booked Karthik under IPC Sections 366 (a) (inducing a minor girl), 365 (kidnapping) and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested him in 2017.

After hearing the arguments of both sides, Judge A Geetha awarded the imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 7,000. The convict has to undergo one more year of imprisonment if he fails to remit the fine. The court also ordered the State government to extend Rs 3 lakh compensation to the victim.

7-year jail term for another

Judge Geetha awarded seven years imprisonment to one Udhayakumar (38) of Maniyakaranpatti and slapped a fine of Rs 11,000 for sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl in 2017. He issued a life threat to the victim. Based on the complaint of the girl’s mother, Andipatti All Women Police Station personnel arrested Udayakumar. The judge directed the State government to extend a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the victim. District Superintendent of Police Sai Saran Thejaswi lauded the investigation officers for properly investigating the two cases.