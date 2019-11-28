Home States Tamil Nadu

1.5 acre of ‘ready for harvest’ ganja busted in Karur

250 kg worth Rs 12.5 lakh was cultivated among jasmine plants in Karur; police launch search for lessee of land

Published: 28th November 2019 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Ganja, MArijuana

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

KARUR: Lush greenery provided the ideal camouflage for growing ganja at a village in Karur. Around 250 kg of ready-for-harvest ganja, worth Rs 12.5 lakhs, was detected on an half an acre in a 7-acre plot on Wednesday. Police have arrested two persons.

V Balakrishnan, DIG Tiruchy range, received a tip-off about ganja cultivation at Mylampatti near Mamarathupatti in Kadavur. A team Thiruverambur ASP Dongre Praveen Umesh inspected the field and confirmed that ganja was being cultivated in the farm.

Police said the 7-acre plot belonged to K Zaheer Hussain (55) of Kumbakonam. He had given it on 2-year lease to L Arunachalam of Chinnadevanpatti in Kadavur, who lives in Bengaluru. Arunachalam had left the land under the care of his father-in-law Thangavel (70) of Panjapatti and Murugan (49) of Varisanadu in Theni district.

“The duo was cultivating coconut, turmeric, maize and spinach. Also, they cultivated, in about 72 cents, ganja. The plants were 6 months old and measured 5 to 8 feet in height. They would have been harvested in 2 months time. To hide the odour of ganja, the duo planted jasmine nearby” said a police source. 

Karur SP R Pandiarajan rushed to the spot after receiving information from Tiruchy officials. DSP Senthilkumar, Organized Crime Investigation Unit (OCIU), Tiruchy, was informed and he arrived. After preliminary investigation, Murugan and Thangavel were arrested.  Police are on the lookout for Arunachalam. 

Officials from Revenue and Agriculture departments were called in, Revenue officials measured the extent of ganja cultivation and agriculture officials took samples for test. As the crop is 8 feet in height, destroying them would be take a few days as they have to be rooted out using earthmover machine.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ganja
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp