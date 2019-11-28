1.5 acre of ‘ready for harvest’ ganja busted in Karur

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

KARUR: Lush greenery provided the ideal camouflage for growing ganja at a village in Karur. Around 250 kg of ready-for-harvest ganja, worth Rs 12.5 lakhs, was detected on an half an acre in a 7-acre plot on Wednesday. Police have arrested two persons.

V Balakrishnan, DIG Tiruchy range, received a tip-off about ganja cultivation at Mylampatti near Mamarathupatti in Kadavur. A team Thiruverambur ASP Dongre Praveen Umesh inspected the field and confirmed that ganja was being cultivated in the farm.



Police said the 7-acre plot belonged to K Zaheer Hussain (55) of Kumbakonam. He had given it on 2-year lease to L Arunachalam of Chinnadevanpatti in Kadavur, who lives in Bengaluru. Arunachalam had left the land under the care of his father-in-law Thangavel (70) of Panjapatti and Murugan (49) of Varisanadu in Theni district.

“The duo was cultivating coconut, turmeric, maize and spinach. Also, they cultivated, in about 72 cents, ganja. The plants were 6 months old and measured 5 to 8 feet in height. They would have been harvested in 2 months time. To hide the odour of ganja, the duo planted jasmine nearby” said a police source.



Karur SP R Pandiarajan rushed to the spot after receiving information from Tiruchy officials. DSP Senthilkumar, Organized Crime Investigation Unit (OCIU), Tiruchy, was informed and he arrived. After preliminary investigation, Murugan and Thangavel were arrested. Police are on the lookout for Arunachalam.

Officials from Revenue and Agriculture departments were called in, Revenue officials measured the extent of ganja cultivation and agriculture officials took samples for test. As the crop is 8 feet in height, destroying them would be take a few days as they have to be rooted out using earthmover machine.