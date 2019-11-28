Class 5, 8 students will write boards in their schools: Education Minister

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Students of classes 5 and 8 will write their board exams in the schools they are studying in this academic year, said School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan, told reporters here on Wednesday.

Despite public opposition, the exam will held from this academic year, he said. He said students of Class 5, will be writing board exams in three subjects and class 8 students in five subjects.



“Training will be given for all students for three years to help them perform well in their board exams. Further, no student will be detained in that time period,” he said.

Earlier this year, School Education Department had issued a circular asking all Chief Educational Officers to identify logistics to make class 5 and 8 students to write their board exams in other schools in the neighbourhood. This suggested that students will take up their board exams in common examination centre like students in classes 10, 11 and 12.

The minister said there will be no change in the pattern or time-table of quarterly and half-yearly examinations because of local body elections. He was speaking on the sidelines of the launch of

a spoken English guide on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the government issued an order that spoken English will be included in the curriculum of students in classes 1-9.